{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 21:16:27 -0600') }}

Video: Indiana basketball senior night speeches

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana lost to Rutgers 66-63 on senior night after a game-winning three from Ron Harper Jr with 2.1 seconds left.

Below are speeches from Mike Woodson and Race Thompson following the game. Parker Stewart had a pre-recorded video that was shown.

Mike Woodson 

Race Thompson

