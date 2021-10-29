Video Highlights: 2022 commit Jalen Hood-Schifino in action

Above is new video of this fall from 2022 commit Jalen Hood-Schifino. It was from this month's Southeast Preview event.

Hood-Schifino had a dominant showing. He is in the gray uniform, wearing No. 24.

The Montverde (FL) Academy guard is ranked No. 20 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard.