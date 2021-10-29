Video Highlights: 2022 commit Jalen Hood-Schifino in action
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Above is new video of this fall from 2022 commit Jalen Hood-Schifino. It was from this month's Southeast Preview event.
Hood-Schifino had a dominant showing. He is in the gray uniform, wearing No. 24.
The Montverde (FL) Academy guard is ranked No. 20 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.