Video: Gabe Cupps extended game highlights at Chance Harmon Classic
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Above are full extended game highlights of Indiana 2023 point guard commit Gabe Cupps at the Chance Harmon Classic last weekend. Centerville (OH) defeated Blue Ridge (VA), 69-45.
Cupps finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Video is from Rivals national writer Jamie Shaw.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.