 TheHoosier - Video: Four-star signee DJ Moore senior season highlights
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-28 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Four-star signee DJ Moore senior season highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Above are the full senior season highlights for four-star offensive lineman signee DJ Moore.

Moore is ranked No. 233 in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked the No. 11 offensive guard in the class.

