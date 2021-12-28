Video: Four-star signee DJ Moore senior season highlights
Above are the full senior season highlights for four-star offensive lineman signee DJ Moore.
Moore is ranked No. 233 in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked the No. 11 offensive guard in the class.
