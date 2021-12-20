 TheHoosier - Video: 4-star, highest rated signee Dasan McCullough senior year highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 09:35:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: 4-star, highest rated signee Dasan McCullough senior year highlights

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana welcomed in a 2022 recruiting class that ranked inside the top-20 after the early signing period. That class was highlighted by Bloomington South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough.

McCullough is ranked No. 55 overall in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the class.

Above are his full senior season highlights.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}