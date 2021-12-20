Video: 4-star, highest rated signee Dasan McCullough senior year highlights
Indiana welcomed in a 2022 recruiting class that ranked inside the top-20 after the early signing period. That class was highlighted by Bloomington South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough.
McCullough is ranked No. 55 overall in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the class.
Above are his full senior season highlights.
