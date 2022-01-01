Video: Extended game highlights of CJ Gunn's 34-point senior season debut

Indiana signee and Lawrence North guard CJ Gunn returned to the floor on Tuesday for his senior season debut.

He had missed the first part of the season due to a broken toe.

Gunn finished the game with 34 points and six 3's. He had 19 points in the fourth quarter, leading LN back from 18 points down. Lawrence North would lose to Tindley, 88-79.

Above are extended highlights from the game.