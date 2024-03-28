Video: 2024 five-star Indiana commit Bryson Tucker's highlights
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
Bryson Tucker, the No. 19 player in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals, committed to Indiana basketball on Thursday afternoon.
The Baltimore native, who stands 6-foot-6, chose the Hoosiers over programs such as Kansas and Michigan State.
He becomes the lone incoming freshman in IU's class.
Advertisement
Below are highlights of Tucker's game:
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board