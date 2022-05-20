Video: 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino senior season highlights
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino comes to Indiana with lofty expectations following a stellar career at Montverde (Fla) Academy.
He finished in the 2022 rankings as the No. 17 overall prospect in the class and a five-star recruit.
Below are his full senior season highlights for Montverde, coming off of back-to-back national championships.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.