Video: 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino senior season highlights

{{ timeAgo('2022-05-20 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino comes to Indiana with lofty expectations following a stellar career at Montverde (Fla) Academy.

He finished in the 2022 rankings as the No. 17 overall prospect in the class and a five-star recruit.

Below are his full senior season highlights for Montverde, coming off of back-to-back national championships.

----

{{ article.author_name }}