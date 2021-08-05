Victor Oladipo re-signs with Miami Heat, looks to 2022 free agency

The 29-year-old guard has suffered from numerous injuries over the past few seasons, including his most recent quad injury last year.

Oladipo signed a one-year deal to return to the Heat and will allow him to play himself in contention for a bigger contract in the 2022 offseason. It is expected to be the veteran’s minimum worth approximately $2.4 million.

Oladipo has been in the news a lot over the past two years for his impeding free agency. He reportedly rejected a contract extension with the Indiana Pacers and was then traded to the Houston Rockets where he rejected a two-year deal worth over $45 million.

The two-time All-Star played in just four games this past season with the Heat after the trade. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 33 games this season for Miami, Houston and Indiana this year.

For his career, Oladipo has averaged 17.5 points 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 454 games across eight NBA seasons. He has shot 43.8 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.

He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft.