Verdell Jones talks his career, IU basketball & Bob Knight
One of the Indiana players who began the turnaround at IU was guard Verdell Jones III. While he doesn't get a ton of credit and can sometimes be lost in the shuffle when talking about IU guards and players over the last two decades, he was a crucial part in what IU has become since the late 2000's.
With his playing career in his rearview mirror now, his love for basketball hasn't left and he is using that love for more than just teaching on the court.
"I retired a couple of years ago, the body just was saying it was time to stop. I came out to Champaign... started a program here using basketball to be an attraction for young people. A way to help them be better people and citizens," Jones told Indiana Sports Beat. "We are in our second year and obviously the coronavirus has halted some plans but it’s been exciting.
"99.5 percent of these high schoolers don’t play professionally. With the program, I'm trying to show these guys to learn as much as you can and use it to meet as many people as you can so it can open up a new world," Jones added. "I thought there was a bigger purpose in my life and took a spiritual turn to find what’s next."
With more time on his hands, as he's back in the states following his playing career, catching up on IU basketball has been a priority.
"This is the first year that I watched quite a few games. Being overseas and in different timezones makes it tough," Jones said. "I’m excited about the direction that it [Indiana] is going. I think it’s the right direction."
While catching up on IU basketball was fun, it wasn't what stood out for Jones last season.
"I was really excited to see Coach Knight back. It allows the future of Indiana basketball to buld on the legacy that he made," Jones explained. "You have to understand the history of Indiana and how great it is. And the only way to do that is to know Coach Knight."
Now that there is a large group of former IU players either finishing up their NBA careers or playing overseas, playing in 'The Basketball Tournament' is something Jones is excited to help get going. Still without an IU alumni team, the Indiana faithful are ready to get one started.
"That might have to be in the future plans and my next project," Jones said. "We have a lot of guys who have come through here and have played in the pros and overseas. So we will have to do that… It has to happen and I can’t believe it hasn’t happened yet."
