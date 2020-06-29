One of the Indiana players who began the turnaround at IU was guard Verdell Jones III. While he doesn't get a ton of credit and can sometimes be lost in the shuffle when talking about IU guards and players over the last two decades, he was a crucial part in what IU has become since the late 2000's.

With his playing career in his rearview mirror now, his love for basketball hasn't left and he is using that love for more than just teaching on the court.

"I retired a couple of years ago, the body just was saying it was time to stop. I came out to Champaign... started a program here using basketball to be an attraction for young people. A way to help them be better people and citizens," Jones told Indiana Sports Beat. "We are in our second year and obviously the coronavirus has halted some plans but it’s been exciting.

"99.5 percent of these high schoolers don’t play professionally. With the program, I'm trying to show these guys to learn as much as you can and use it to meet as many people as you can so it can open up a new world," Jones added. "I thought there was a bigger purpose in my life and took a spiritual turn to find what’s next."

With more time on his hands, as he's back in the states following his playing career, catching up on IU basketball has been a priority.

"This is the first year that I watched quite a few games. Being overseas and in different timezones makes it tough," Jones said. "I’m excited about the direction that it [Indiana] is going. I think it’s the right direction."