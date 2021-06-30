Utah offensive lineman loved visit to Indiana

He continued by saying what impressed him the most were the coaches and how beautiful the campus was.

"I had a great time visiting with all the coaches. All the coaches were great. All the coaches from Coach Allen down were super friendly and down to earth. The facilities and all the upgrades they are doing tells me that football is important," Andersen said.

His father, Jason, an offensive lineman, played college football for BYU and later for the New England Patriots (1998-2000) and Kansas City Chiefs (2002) and now serves as the current offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Lehi High School.

When your father is not only a former NFL offensive lineman, but also an assistant coach for the same position on your high school team, odds are you are going to materialize into one of the better linemen in your area.

In addition to Indiana, Andersen holds offers from the following: Air Force, Army, Baylor, Florida International and Troy.

Andersen said Indiana is near the top of his offers and features a lot of what he is looking for in a school.

"Definitely at the one of my top couple right now. Things that are important to me is team culture, great education, coaches that will help me become the best offensive linemen in the country. Indiana definitely has all of those things. All I can say that Indiana and all the coaches are first class program and people. Loved every minute that I was there," Andersen said.

He says Indiana's coaches saw several facets of his game they like on film.

"The coaches love the way I play, that I am explosive and that I finish every play to the whistle. They love that I have a nasty streak and that I can get out in open space and block defenders on the second and third levels. They love that I can bend and have great feet in pass protection and in the run game," Andersen said.

One thing that has stood out to him in everything he has seen is the job head coach Tom Allen has done of building a winning culture with the Hoosiers.

"Coach Allen has the team going in the right direction," Andersen stated. "The winning culture he and the rest of the coaches have brought with them is rubbing off on the players and they are winning games. It feels like a culture that I am definitely looking for in a school and a program I want to play in."

Andersen does not have a timetable on making a decision and his next steps will be a lot of thinking and talking.

"Now my family and I are evaluating everything to see what will be next best steps."