USFL drafts pair of former Hoosiers

The United States Football League will begin its inaugural season on April 16th. The 2022 USFL draft occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 22nd and February 23rd. The eight-team league selected from different positional groupings, one at a time according to foxsports.com. The USFL used an analytical based snake draft order to ensure an even distribution of talent amidst teams. Two former Indiana University football players were selected in the draft. Jerome Johnson was selected as the third pick in the 26th round at defensive tackle by the Philadelphia Stars. Steve Scott III was selected as the fourth pick of the 27th round at RB/FB by the Michigan Panthers.

Jerome Johnson was a December 2020 graduate from Indiana University. He graduated with a criminal justice degree. In 2020, he was named First-team All-Big Ten by the media. The coaches named him second-team All-Big Ten. He also earned the team’s Chris Dal Sasso Award for Outstanding Lineman for the third season in a row! During his senior season, Johnson had 18 tackles, four of which were sacks. He had one interception, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry, and one blocked field goal. He shared eighth in the Big Ten in sacks, led IU linemen in stops and sacks, and started seven times and appeared in all eight games his senior season. Steve Scott III is in good company. He’s the only Hoosier besides Anthony Thompson (1986-89) and Antwaan Randle El to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three seasons straight. During his senior campaign in 2020, he was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media. He won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week when they played Maryland. He also won the team’s Corby Davis Memorial Award for Outstanding Back. You can watch both of these players play in the USFL during the 2022 season. Games will be played between April through mid-June.