USC transfer RB Stephen Carr commits to Indiana

Indiana added depth at the running back position, as former University of Southern California running back Stephen Carr has transferred to the Hoosiers. "I have chosen to transfer to Indiana University and finish my college career playing to my full potential and helping IU to a Big Ten Championship," Carr said in his announcement post. The addition of Carr not only gives the Hoosiers another talented running back, but it reunites Carr with running backs coach Deland McCullough, who coached Carr for a season in Los Angeles. Carr has rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in four seasons with USC. He also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he caught 57 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards and he appeared in 35 games, starting six for the Trojans. He made 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his lone season with McCullough.