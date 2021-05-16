USC transfer RB Stephen Carr commits to Indiana
Indiana added depth at the running back position, as former University of Southern California running back Stephen Carr has transferred to the Hoosiers.
"I have chosen to transfer to Indiana University and finish my college career playing to my full potential and helping IU to a Big Ten Championship," Carr said in his announcement post.
The addition of Carr not only gives the Hoosiers another talented running back, but it reunites Carr with running backs coach Deland McCullough, who coached Carr for a season in Los Angeles.
Carr has rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in four seasons with USC. He also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he caught 57 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards and he appeared in 35 games, starting six for the Trojans. He made 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his lone season with McCullough.
Carr was ranked No. 38 in the nation in the 2017 class and was a high school All-American.
In 2017, he amassed at least 70 combined rushing and receiving yards in each of his first four games, including 119 yards on 11 touches against Stanford.
He would end his lone season with McCullough with 363 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and added 17 receptions for 188 yards.
Last year he rushed for an average of 3.8 yards per carry, finishing with 176 yards to go along with 10 receptions for 64 yards.
In Southern California's spring game, he rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The addition of Carr helps Indiana fill a void that was left when junior running back Stevie Scott left for the NFL. Carr will join a stable that includes Sampson James, Tim Baldwin and David Ellis.
However, a season ago, Scott got the bulk of the carries as Indiana struggled to find another running back to compliment Scott. James had 96 yards on 32 carries, and Baldwin had 141 yards on 22 carries. Ellis, who plays both running back and receiver, had 16 rushes for 61 yards, but was used mostly as a receiver, hauling in 11 catches for 137 yards in 2020.
Carr joins the likes of offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, defensive lineman Jaren Handy and defensive lineman Weston Kramer, all of whom have transferred to Indiana this spring.
