The Rivals Ranking Week continued on Thursday with the updated Rivals150 for the class of 2025. In total, there are 11 prospects that have either received an offer from Indiana and/or have been on campus for an unofficial visit inside the top-80. There are four prospects that Indiana is involved with that are five-star prospects and inside the top-10. Here is a look at where each prospects ranks.

heHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Tiller is a phenomenal athlete on the wing who has great size and length. He has a very good ability to get to his spots on the floor and finish, whether it's at the rim, mid-range or from three. He is a very good shooter who can create off of the dribble or knock down shots off of the catch. His handle can continue to improve but he is best on the ball and create for himself. His length lets him be a lockdown defender when he wants to and create many opportunities in transition.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Thomas is an extremely talented scorer and can do so at all three levels. He has good size at 6-foot-3 and even better length. He has no problem getting to his spot on the floor and has good elevation and length to score above his defender. Thomas is exceptional at getting to the rim and using great body control when finishing at the basket. Whenever his team needs a bucket, he's able to convert. He can play both on and off of the ball and is a good playmaker for his teammates as wll.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Wilson is a 6-foot-8 hybrid forward/wing that already has so much skill and talent at his age. The first thing that steps out right away with Wilson is his high level athleticism and versatility. He is more of a player that relies on his athletic ability to score at the rim off of drive and post work but does have a real solid pullup fifteen foot jumper. Should add in that he is also very active on the boards and on the defensive end, as well. Still needs to continue to add strength and work on a more consistent outside shot but Wilson has most of the tools right now.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Haralson is a legit 6-foot-6 point guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He is terrific with the ball in his hands and using pick and rolls to get in the lane. His ability to finish at the rim is tremendous. He also has a very quick first step and if he gets the defender on his hip, he can dissect the defense at ease. He has a great combination of strength, quickness and athleticism that makes him difficult to defend. Defensively, Haralson is just as good and is such a willing defender. Very high effort player on both ends of the floor.

Rivals National Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy Scouting Notes: Brown could stand to grow a few inches, sure, but he also has the frame to add significant size in the year ahead and is only starting to scratch the surface of the do-it-all floor general he could become. Brown boasts incredibly tight handles and a creative mind when it comes to threading passes that sometimes look impossible. Add on the fact that his jumper looks smooth and consistent, and you have a player that would find himself in conversation for the class’ top spot if he possessed better length.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf: Johnson produces and shows why he’s one of the top guards in the country every time he steps on the court. Johnson knocked down multiple three-point attempts from the volleyball line and also got downhill towards the rim using crafty handles. Defensively, he uses his length as well as his defensive back skills from the football field to keep offensive players from getting to their spots. His shot selection is much better now than it was a year ago. Johnson still needs to add a ton weight, and that’s been a main focus of his here recently.

THeHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Heard is a tremendous athlete who is best in the open floor and attacking the basket. At 6-foot-5, he has great size and length and tremendous athleticism. He has a tremendous first step and can get by most defenders at will. Heard has a good ability to knock down outside jumpers, but he's best about 15-feet and in. He can play both on and off of the ball, but he's best with the ball in his hands.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: At 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, Sisley is a very versatile forward who can step out and stretch the defense or take his defender off of the dribble. He has a decent post game but he trending into much more of a perimeter-first forward with his skillset. One part of his game he continues to work on is getting stronger so he can finish through contact and bigger defenders at the rim.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: He is very impressive with his physicality and ability to finish in the paint. He has such good size and build for a rising sophomore that he uses his body whenever he can. He has a good shot, but can be streaky at time and sometimes tries to rely on that too much. He is good in one-on-one settings and a load to handle in transition. Not overly quick but if he gets his defender on his hip, it usually results in a made bucket at the rim or free throws. On the defensive end. It's easy for someone with the talent he has at a young age to not want to get down and dirty, but he shows a willingness to be a very good on-ball defender.

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes: Moreno is a 6-foot-11 forward who has great size, length and athleticism. He still needs to add some weight to play in the post at the next level, but the athletic ability makes up for any mismatch he has. He is best in the paint and has good footwork and a soft touch around the rim. He can pop out and hit the occasional outside shot, but that's not the strength of his game. Moreno is very effective off of pick and rolls and can finish over most defenders at the rim. Defensively, he is a terrific rim protector and impacts even more shots than he truly blocks.