Updated Rivals150: Jalen Hood-Schifino jumps up to five-star prospect

Jalen Hood-Schifino moved up to a five-star prospect and is now ranked No. 16 in the Rivals150. He was previously No. 20 overall.

The 6-foot-5 prospect is a terrific playmaker in the backcourt who has such a good feel for the game. His combination of size, length and build makes him a lot to handle, especially attacking the rim. He is best attacking the basket and has a terrific mid-range game as well. His jumper from the perimeter can be streaky, but it's consistent enough to make the defense honest at all times. He is a terrific playmaker and very good passer who is always collected and calm with the ball in his hands. Defensively, Hood-Schifino is someone who can guard multiple players on the perimeter. He takes great pride in defending the opposing team's best player.

At Peach Jam this summer, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game for Team Thad.

This season for Montverde on the NIBC circuit, he is averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game. He led the NIBC in assists per game and was second in steals per game.

"Jalen has a presence about himself that makes you take notice. As a staff we loved watching him play. He displays great maturity and is a team-first guy who makes others around him better, a pure winner," IU head coach Mike Woodson said after Hood-Schifino signed with Indiana. "He has great size for his position and is a powerful guard that plays with force. Jalen will be able to help our ball club in a variety of ways. He's a guard that can score on all 3 levels, rebound the basketball, and has tremendous defensive awareness. Like the others, we are anxious for Jalen to get to campus."

Hood-Schifino fits exactly what Mike Woodson is trying to get from his point guards. A bigger, athletic guard who can play both with and without the ball.

"Watching a lot of film, watching Indiana a lot to see what they do," Hood-Schifino said. "He (Woodson) lets his players play. They play pretty fast and they are getting the ball out and everything. They have been defending the ball really well and that's where I can make an impact too."