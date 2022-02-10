Updated Rivals150: Indiana's 2023 class
The updated Rivals150 for the class of 2023 has been updated and shows movement for both of Indiana's commits.
The Hoosiers currently hold commitments from four-star guard Jakai Newton and four-star guard Gabe Cupps.
Multiple Indiana targets are also listed in the refreshed rankings as well.
Below is a look at Indiana's two-man class and notes on each.
Commitments:
Current Ranking: No. 46
Previous Ranking: No. 43
TheHoosier.com on Jakai Newton:
Newton is a 6-foot-4 guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He has good size and length that allows him to play even bigger than he is. He is best attacking the basket and getting into the lane. He has good athleticism and a very good leaping ability. Newton's shot is effective, but it's used as a secondary or even a third option at this point. He's a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor.
Current Ranking: No. 125
Previous Ranking: No. 141
TheHoosier.com on Gabe Cupps:
Cupps is a 6-foot-2 pass first point guard who has good athleticism and great vision. He is still developing his overall offensive skillset in terms of scoring the ball, but he can get into the lane at will and is a very crafty player all around the court. Super intelligent player for his age and has good pace and steadiness needed as a point guard. His best tool is making winning plays and having an extremely high IQ. He is a point guard who just has a tremendous feel for the flow of the game.
Top Remaining Targets:
Current Ranking: 5
Previous Ranking: 4
Current Ranking: No. 38
Previous Ranking: No. 37
Current Ranking: No. 68
Previous Ranking: Unranked
