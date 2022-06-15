Updated Rivals150: Indiana class of 2023
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The updated Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2023 were released on Wednesday, with some significant movement for a few Indiana targets.
Indiana currently has two commitments in the Rivals150 for 2023, with four-star guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps.
Below are where the current commits landed and where the remaining Indiana targets are in the updated rankings. Scouting notes are included on Indiana's current class of 2023 commits.
Commits:
Previous Ranking: No. 45
Current Ranking: No. 55
Newton is a 6-foot-4 guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He has good size and length that allows him to play even bigger than he is. He is best attacking the basket and getting into the lane. He has good athleticism and a very good leaping ability. Newton's shot is effective, but it's used as a secondary or even a third option at this point. He's a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor.
Previous Ranking: No. 124
Current Ranking: No. 130
Cupps is a 6-foot-2 pass first point guard who has good athleticism and great vision. He is still developing his overall offensive skillset in terms of scoring the ball, but he can get into the lane at will and is a very crafty player all around the court. Super intelligent player for his age and has good pace and steadiness needed as a point guard. His best tool is making winning plays and having an extremely high IQ. He is a point guard who just has a tremendous feel for the flow of the game.
Notables:
Previous Ranking: No. 37
Current Ranking: No. 2
Previous Ranking: No. 5
Current Ranking: No. 14
Previous Ranking: No. 62
Current Ranking: No. 31
Previous Ranking: NR
Current Ranking: No. 45
Previous Ranking: No. 64
Current Ranking: No. 63
Previous Ranking: No. 67
Current Ranking: No. 78
Previous Ranking: No. 101
Current Ranking: No. 90
Previous Ranking: NR
Current Ranking: No. 142
Previous: No. 125
Current Ranking: NR
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.