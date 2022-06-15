Updated Rivals150: Indiana class of 2023

The updated Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2023 were released on Wednesday, with some significant movement for a few Indiana targets.

Indiana currently has two commitments in the Rivals150 for 2023, with four-star guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps.

Below are where the current commits landed and where the remaining Indiana targets are in the updated rankings. Scouting notes are included on Indiana's current class of 2023 commits.