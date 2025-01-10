Updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections: Indiana firmly on bubble

It's still early January, and while it may be too early to seriously look at the NCAA Tournament, multiple outlets have recently published new looks at their projected NCAA Tournament brackets.

After facing some early season struggles, specifically in The Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Hoosiers have found themselves trying to stack wins in order to fight their way back into the field of 68 came March.

Fortunately for the Hoosiers, they play in the Big Ten, one of the toughest conferences in the country. Indiana's conference schedule features countless opportunities to add to its resume as the season goes on, including the next 11 games on the Hoosiers' schedules projecting to be Quad 1 games.

Looking at Indiana's positions in the NET rankings, the Hoosiers currently sit at No. 56. While the NET isn't the end-all-be-all, it's probably the best set of rankings when trying to project the field of 68 when March comes around.

As it stands right now, many projections have Indiana squarely on the bubble. Below is a look at where the Hoosiers sit in a number of different bracketology projections.