Updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections: Indiana firmly on bubble

It's still early January, and while it may be too early to seriously look at the NCAA Tournament, multiple outlets have recently published new looks at their projected NCAA Tournament brackets.
After facing some early season struggles, specifically in The Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Hoosiers have found themselves trying to stack wins in order to fight their way back into the field of 68 came March.
Fortunately for the Hoosiers, they play in the Big Ten, one of the toughest conferences in the country. Indiana's conference schedule features countless opportunities to add to its resume as the season goes on, including the next 11 games on the Hoosiers' schedules projecting to be Quad 1 games.
Looking at Indiana's positions in the NET rankings, the Hoosiers currently sit at No. 56. While the NET isn't the end-all-be-all, it's probably the best set of rankings when trying to project the field of 68 when March comes around.
As it stands right now, many projections have Indiana squarely on the bubble. Below is a look at where the Hoosiers sit in a number of different bracketology projections.
ESPN (Joe Lunardi): Lunardi has Indiana as the last team in the field, playing Vanderbilt in the first four in Dayton, Ohio as a No. 11 seed. If Indiana was to win that game, Lunardi has the Hoosiers playing No. 6 Pitt in Milwuakee, Wisconsin in the East region of the bracket.
CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Palm has Indiana as a No. 9 seed playing No. 8 San Diego State in Raleigh, North Carolina in the East region of the bracket.
FOX Sports (Mike DeCourcy): DeCourcy has Indiana as a first four team out.
TheHoosier.com (Colin McMahon): Colin has Indiana listed as one of the last teams with a bye. He has the Hoosiers as a No. 10 seed playing No. 7 Utah State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the East region of the bracket.
Delphi Bracketology: Delphi Bracketology has Indiana as a first four team out.
On3 (James Fletcher III): Fletcher has Indiana not listed in his field of 68. Fletcher didn't list his first four teams out.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board