Updated look at Trayce Jackson-Davis' draft stock

"I'm not really worried about that right now," Jackson-Davis said. "Right now I'm just kind of worried about just being with my teammates, just being in the moment. I'll talk to Coach Woodson, like I did last off-season, and we'll go from there. So preparation in everything I do. I'll have a plan in sight, but there's no timetable right now."

Jackson-Davis has two years of eligibility remaining and following IU's 82-53 loss to St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, he addressed his future.

Indiana third year forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has remained noncommittal on his future following the end of the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.3 points and shot a career high 58.9 percent from the floor. He also added 8.1 rebounds per game.

Most mock drafts have Jackson-Davis in the late second round to undrafted. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his updated mock draft on Tuesday and it listed the Indiana forward towards the late second round.

Wasserman had Jackson-Davis at No. 46 to the Detroit Pistons.

"From the Big Ten tournament to the NCAA tournament, Jackson-Davis scored 117 points over a five-game stretch," Wasserman said. "No shooting and limited handles are obviously a turnoff for today's NBA, but Jackson-Davis may be skilled enough in the post to make money. His athleticism, touch and use of angles are outstanding."

The highest Jackson-Davis has been projected has been No. 31 at NBADraft.net's mock draft and the lowest has been undrafted.

Following his performance in the Big Ten Tournament where he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent on 17 attempts per game in three games, he caught the eye of ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz.

"One of the biggest winners of the Big Ten Tourney in terms of draft stock: Trayce Jackson-Davis," Schmitz said. "Known commodity but to lead Indiana deep carries weight with the NBA teams.

"Showed he's a vertical threat who can beat a switch in the post, pass and protect the rim."

For his Indiana career, Jackson-Davis has averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 94 career games.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NBA draft is 11:59 pm ET on April 24. The NBA Draft Combine will take place from May16-22. The deadline to withdraw from the draft while maintaining college eligibility is 11:59 pm ET on June 1. The draft is June 23.