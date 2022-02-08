Unsure of his emotions, Miller Kopp looks for win in return to Northwestern

“It is something that’s just gonna be weird I think,” Kopp said last week. "If you would’ve told me when I was in high school when I committed to Northwestern, that I’d be a senior in college but I’d be playing at Northwestern as an Indiana Hoosier, I’d tell you you’re crazy.”

While Indiana heads up to play Northwestern looking to get back on the right side of the win column after a 17-point loss to No. 18 Illinois over the weekend, it's also a potential opportunity for Kopp to find his game that has been a bit out of sync of late.

Kopp returns to Welsh Ryan Arena on Tuesday night for what is expected to be his final time, but this time he will be getting ready in the opposing locker room -- for the first time in his college career.

Miller Kopp played in 87 games for Northwestern in his three seasons in Evanston. That included 47 games at home for the Wildcats.

In Kopp's three seasons for Northwestern, he averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 36 percent from three. As a sophomore, Kopp put up 13.1 points on 39.6 percent from deep and then 11.3 points as a junior.

Coming to Indiana, Kopp was expected to have a big impact for a team that lacked scoring on the perimeter in years past. He showed glimpses of that early on by averaging 10.1 points in Indiana's first seven games of the season -- including a career-high 28 points with four 3s against Syracuse.

In 15 games since then, Kopp has averaged just 4.4 points per game with no games in double-digits. His last time out against Illinois, he played 16 minutes and didn't have a single shot attempt. It was the third game this year in which had didn't score.

Kopp came to Indiana because of what he saw in Mike Woodson's system and the experience that could help Kopp as an all-around player.

"He (Coach Woodson) values shooting big time which is what I do best," Kopp told TheHoosier.com when he committed. "But he’s talked to me about using my versatility to handle the ball and use my IQ to help make plays.

"Because he’s been on both sides of the NBA as a player and a coach I think he’s got a great perspective of the game and how he can translate that to college. It’s super intriguing."

Regardless of his struggles, his presence in the locker room and on the floor stands out to his teammates.

“He's a great teammate. I've loved playing with him and having him around. He's a great locker room guy," Trey Galloway said. "Out on the court, he’s always setting the right example. He brings it every day in practice, which is great. He doesn’t take days off. He’s always in the gym or getting shots up. It’s nice to have teammates like that because when you see them in the gym, you want to get in the gym with them. He’s a great addition to our team.”

So as Indiana arrives at Northwestern tonight, it may not be the way that Kopp thought his career in Welsh Ryan Arena would end, but it's the way he now wants. And, depending on how he uses his emotions, this could be a breakthrough that he needs for the remainder of this season.

“You know it’s definitely going to be super exciting to go back there and see some old friends and old teammates and stuff but really I just want to win,” Kopp said. "That’s really all I care about.

"It really is a blessing to be at Indiana University and I'm glad I'm a Hoosier going back there. it'll be cool to see them and get a win there too."