Indiana linebacker commit Ty Wise squared off against the top 2021 quarterback in the state, in No. 5 dual-threat quarterback Donaven McCulley in Carmel on Friday night, and the senior did just enough to disrupt the Lawrence North offense and aid his team to a 23-20 overtime win.

For the entire first half of Friday night's game between Carmel and Lawrence North, it appeared Carmel's offense would never keep pace with its defense. Indiana linebacker commit Ty Wise and his teammates were facing the most dynamic quarterback in Indianapolis, in top 2021 Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley, and while he was finding some success on the ground, he was under pressure for much of the game.

That was thanks in large part to Wise, who was regularly in the backfield and often challenged McCulley laterally so that when the quarterback did rush, he didn't earn too much yardage when Wise was involved.

The Carmel offense did eventually perk up in the second half to win 23-20 in overtime.

"Tonight's a game that I don't know if you can win without him," Carmel head coach John Hebert said about Wise. "He's a great pass rusher. He's great in man coverage, he's great in zone coverage. He's great against the run. And I feel like he's still really early in his development."