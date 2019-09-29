In-state Gibson Southern 2022 quarterback Brady Allen is emerging as the top Indiana quarterback in his class, and as he matures and flashes his potential, like he did Friday against Heritage Hills, IU continues to push hard for his attention.

Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen is well on his way to becoming the most sought-after 2022 quarterback in the state of Indiana, and he’s leading the No. 5 team in Class 3A ball. Friday night, he and his team played the No. 3 team in the state, fell to an early 21-0 deficit and eventually lost to Heritage Hills – former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s home school – 49-14.

“Throughout the beginning of the game, I was a little uneasy, not staying in the pocket and not making the right reads,” Allen told TheHoosier.com after the game Friday. “The second half came and I kind of got settled in, and that's what kind of got us going.”

Allen began the game just off calibration, as he couldn’t complete many passes and the offense couldn’t get anything going on the ground. He took chances down the field but couldn’t connect, and on several passes he made, the receivers couldn’t bring in the passes or had slowed or broken off their routes too early for Allen’s big arm. The quarterback also had a couple unfortunate tips that resulted in interceptions.

Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart said that he was surprised by his quarterback’s early inaccuracy. Just the week before, Allen had “come out shooting” against Class 6A Southport, when he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a competitive loss above his team’s class.

But Allen got it together in the second half on his way to a line of 23-for-45, 207 yards passing, one touchdown and three interceptions.