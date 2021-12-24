UCLA transfer defensive end Myles Jackson names top-4, sets Indiana visit

Indiana has landed in the top-4 for UCLA transfer defensive end Myles Jackson. The redshirt freshman has been in the transfer portal since late November.

In addition to Indiana, Jackson also has Jackson State, East Carolina and Georgia State in his top list.

The 6-foot-2 Jackson is a former three-star recruit who had offers from UCLA, Kansas State, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Army, Western Kentucky and more coming out of high school in 2020.