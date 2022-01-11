U.S. Marines NIBC Series: IU targets notes and takeaways

This past Saturday, the U.S. Marines NIBC Series made a stop at the La Porte Civic Auditorium which saw 4 high-profile games with teams from Indiana, Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Utah

TheHoosier.com was there in-person all day and was able to get eyes on over 25 players in the ESPN Top 100 that had a few IU targets competing, including 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Below are some notes and takeaways from what we saw from these IU prospects.