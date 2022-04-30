Ty Fryfogle signs UDFA deal with Cowboys

His standout performances were back-to-back 200+ yard games, the first Big Ten wide receiver to achieve that feat, against Michigan State and Ohio State.

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2021 Fryfogle took a step back, collecting 46 passes for 512 yards and just one touchdown. For his career, Fryfogle had 158 receptions for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in career catches in IU history and eighth in yardage.

Frygogle joins Ceedee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington in Dallas' wide receiver core. The departure of Amari Cooper to Cleveland allows Fryfogle the chance to crack into the Cowboys passing game.