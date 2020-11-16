Following a career-best game against Michigan State, Indiana's Ty Fryfogle was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Fryfogle grabbed 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 178 first-half receiving yards, the most from a Big Ten player since 2010. It's Fryfogle's first time winning the award, and the first time an IU player has won it since Stevie Scott (Nov. 4, 2019).

With Fryfogle's performance, he became just the seventh receiver in program history with a 200-yard game. The senior wide receiver ranks first in the Big Ten in yards (424), second in touchdowns (4), third in yards per game (106), fourth in catches (24) and fourth in catches per game (6). After having just six catches for 82 yards and one touchdown through two weeks, Fryfogle has gone for 19 catches and 342 yards and three touchdowns against Michigan and Michigan State. Coming into this season, Fryfogle had just one game of 100+ yards. He now joins safety Jamar Johnson (Penn State) and kicker Charles Campbell (Rutgers) as Indiana players who have previously won conference awards this season.