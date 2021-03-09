"There were a lot of things that factored in. Of course, how the season ended. We left a lot on the table and have a lot of things that we can accomplish. We have opportunities to get better and build off of what we did last year. We can accomplish anything this season," Fryfogle said.

Fryfogle added that the 26-20 loss to Ole Miss and the way the 2020 season ended played a factor.

"I had a lot of great accomplishments last year but felt like there were things I needed to work on. All that goes out the window this year, have to restart and do it all again at an even better rate. We have a really good football team, lot of guys back and a lot of things in our favor to accomplish what we need to," Fryfogle said told the media Tuesday after his first spring football practice of the 2021 season.

For Ty Fryfogle , the decision to come back to Indiana for another season and another chase at a Big Ten title was an easy one.

A season ago, there was no receiver better in the Big Ten than Fryfogle.

He became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).

The 6-foot-2 receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2020, and he finished with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Joining Fryfogle will be D.J. Matthews, a transfer from Florida State, Jacolby Hewitt, David Ellis and a host of new faces.

"Comes with hanging out with them, lifting weights with them and catching them up to speed on how we do things at Indiana. They are going to be really good and really special this year," Fryfogle said.

And, he will have quarterback Michael Penix back as well in 2021, as Penix rehabs from a torn ACL he suffered last November.

"We have had some really great talks. We hang out a lot outside of football and talk about football and how we are going to get better every single day. It is special," Fryfogle said of his relationship with Penix.

Fryfogle said he feels like this Indiana team can contend with Ohio State and others for a Big Ten title in 2021.

"For sure. We have a lot of great guys coming back. We play in a tough conference week in and week out. Can't overlook anyone. Feel like anyone is favored to win the Big Ten this year and we are working towards that goal every day," Fryfogle said.