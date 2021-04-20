TheHoosier - Two Hoosiers continue to move up NFL Draft boards

Two Hoosiers continue to move up NFL Draft boards
As the calendar continues to inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, two Indiana Hoosiers continue to move up the draft boards.
Wide receiver Whop Philyor, and safety Jamar Johnson are two players who have seen their value improve after Indiana's Pro Day and their selection to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine.
Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.
The 18 receptions were an Outback Bowl record, a Big Ten bowl record and was an Indiana school record for most receptions in a game. Also, it marked the second time on the season he went for double digit receptions, as he caught 11 passes for 79 yards against Michigan in 2020.
Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.
At the Indiana Pro Day, Philyor posted a 4.57 40-yard dash and a 4.34 time in the short shuttle.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said several NFL scouts commented positively about Philyor after his pro day.
"Whop's not a big guy, but even a couple scouts commented to me about his fitness was different than they anticipated," Allen said.
Michael Renner, of Pro Football Focus, has Philyor as the 258th best prospect in the upcoming draft.
Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, has Philyor pegged to be drafted in the sixth round with the 201st pick by the New York Giants.
Chris Spooner, of Pro Football Network, once wrote about Philyor, noting that his talent has been on display since day one for the Hoosiers.
"Philyor saw extensive playing time right out of the gate as a freshman for Indiana, finishing third on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and fourth in receiving yards. After a down sophomore season in which Philyor only played 5 games due to injury, he had a breakout year as a junior. Philyor came into the 2019 season named as a Biletnikoff Award watch list receiver, and he showed everyone why. Philyor became just the seventh receiver in Indiana University history to top the 1,000 yards receiving mark with 1,002 yards on 70 catches, adding 5 touchdowns to the stat sheet. A season good enough for Second Team All-Big Ten honors. Another season like his 2019 effort and Philyor could rewrite the Indiana record books. Philyor is less than 1,200 yards away from becoming Indiana’s all-time leader in receiving yards, and just 66 receptions away from the school’s all-time mark. Just as important, another year like 2019 would firmly plant Whop Philyor’s flag as a top 2021 NFL Draft sleeper."
As for Johnson, he is steadily moving up the draft boards.
PFF has him as the third best safety in the draft, and Renner had Johnson pegged as the 47th overall prospect in the draft.
The 2020 campaign was a great one for Johnson, who was named to the First Team All-Big Ten Team, and produced on the field for the Hoosiers.
After spending time as a sophomore at the husky position, Johnson had a breakout season as a junior at safety and helped Indiana record 17 interceptions on the season.
On the season, Johnson recorded 43 total stops, including three-and-a-half for a loss, and notched four interceptions.
He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.
In the season opening win over Penn State, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
Iyer has Johnson pegged to the Houston Texans with the 109th pick in the fourth round and has him as the 9th best safety in the draft.
Matthew Lenix, of Inside the Star, wrote the Dallas Cowboys should take Johnson in the second or third round.
"The most intriguing part about Johnson’s game is his versatility. Not only did he play safety at Indiana he was plugged into the “Husky” position at Indiana which is a combination of safety, cornerback, and linebacker... In coverage, Johnson was an absolute stud. In 406 coverage snaps, he didn't allow a single touchdown and compiled seven interceptions for the Hoosiers on 44 targets, insanely good," Lenix wrote.
The Draft Network had the following to say on Johnson, "Indiana safety Jamar Johnson projects favorably as a potential NFL starter in defenses that play split safety, middle of the field open coverage with frequency. Johnson has a fair amount of upside in coverage in man assignments but his half-field responsibilities in zone allow him to process releases and simultaneously position himself well to drive and trigger on the run if need be. Johnson’s development into a prominent prospect has been one that required good fortune and steady development—he transformed from a special teamer as a freshman and eventually took over a starting role in 2020 with the Hoosiers’ defense. He’s got a proven nose for the football and, at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, he has the kind of physicality that you’re looking for in a D-gap presence in the nickel as well. Johnson has generated strong ball production and made the most of his opportunities to generate turnovers for the Hoosiers’ defense; he accounted for six interceptions over his final 21 games with the program between 2019 and 2020. Johnson has a little bit of added polish needed to his game, but he’s got the physical profile and nose for impact plays to feel optimistic about his forecast as an NFL starter."
----
