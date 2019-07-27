NFL training camps are officially underway, and a pair of former Indiana Hoosiers football standouts have landed in two of them.

Safety Jonathan Crawford and longsnapper Dan Godsil were added to the Tennessee Titans' and Cincinnati Bengals' 90-man rosters respectively this week, per official announcements from each club. Crawford's transaction was announced Saturday while Godsil's news came out Thursday.

Crawford originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this spring but was later released, according to senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Wyatt reports the release of cornerback Damon Webb created the open roster spot which allowed Tennessee to sign Crawford.

Godsil reportedly agreed to a rookie free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this spring, but the Bengals' official release states he has not previously been with another NFL team. Based on the Bengals' statement, Cincinnati's training camp would instead be Godsil's first professional opportunity since departing IU.

The Titans' 2019 training camp official kicks off today and concludes Aug. 15. The Bengals also begin their 2019 training camp today, but it will conclude on Aug. 12.

Tennessee's preseason schedule:

• Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles; 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 17 vs. New England Patriots; 7 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 3: Sunday, Aug. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers; 8 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 29 at Chicago Bears; 8 p.m. eastern time.

Cincinnati's preseason schedule:

• Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs; 8 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 15 at Washington Redskins; 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 3: Thursday, Aug. 22 vs. New York Giants; 7 p.m. eastern time.

• Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Indianapolis Colts; 7 p.m. eastern time.

The key date to remember is Saturday, Aug. 31. That day, teams must have their 90-man rosters trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten recipient from conference coaches and media as a senior, Crawford led the Hoosiers in tackles (66), sharing the lead in forced fumbles (two) and tying for second with four takeaways, one interception (pick-6) and three pass breakups last fall.

Godsil, meanwhile, landed Phil Steele second team All-American accolades after helping kicker Logan Justus hit 15-of-18 field goals (83.3 percent) and 32-of-33 extra points (97.0) and punter Haydon Whitehead average 40.0 yards on 51 punts during his final season in an Indiana uniform.

Both Crawford and Godsil became the first Hoosiers and the 12th and 13th Big Ten players to start 50 games at the conclusion of the 2018 season.