TheHoosier - Tuttle continues to progress during spring

Coming into spring practice this season, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle knew he would get the lion's share of drills as the top signal caller for the Hoosiers as Michael Penix continues to rehab a torn ACL he suffered last November. What he didn't count on was back-up quarterback Dexter Williams going down with the same exact injury, but, according to head coach Tom Allen, Tuttle continues to grow and develop as he takes the majority of the snaps with the first team offense. "I feel like he has continued to grow and develop," Allen said. "Any time you are thrust in there to have all the reps with the one, that is a great thing to have. To me, the biggest thing is continuing to grow as a player. You grow in your leadership, your comfort level, your command of the room and calling players out when they are not doing the right thing."

For Tuttle, the spring is a huge one as it is his first true spring with the Hoosiers after mono and the Covid-19 global pandemic robbed him of his first two. "When it is player led, that confidence grows over time. He has been a part of our leadership council, and he has been challenged and I have seen him respond in that way," Allen continued. "He is getting better as a football player and he has to throw that football in a lot of tight windows. I've seen him do it and we are trying to create game situations where you have to make decisions and play as much normal football as we can and it is critical for him. It is what he has benefitted from this spring," Tuttle recently told the media that he is continuing to grow his mental game, work on his throws and mesh with the different units at practice. "It is super important to keep getting reps. Coach Sheridan is doing a great job of bringing the younger guys along, and it is going well. We have to keep rolling," Tuttle said.