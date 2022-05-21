Tuttle and Bazelak compete in an offseason quarterback battle

As spring practices wrap up in Bloomington the question still stands on who will be the next Indiana quarterback. The race for the starting role is wide open with six different names on the roster. After the quarterback position was derailed by injuries back in 2021 the Hoosiers are in search of a new face at the quarterback position. As the teams finished up the spring season, Indiana heads into the summer still unsure of who will take over the starting role but is in the middle of picking its next man under center.

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Just a season ago Indiana was led by Michael Penix Jr. but now the former Indiana quarterback finds himself in a new home at the University of Washington. All four seasons that Penix played at Indiana were riddled with injuries with his final season at Indiana coming to an end during the week five matchup against Penn State. Penix suffered a separated left shoulder which not only ended his season but his career at Indiana. Now, the Hoosiers will bring in six different quarterbacks entering the 2022 season all of whom are looking for that QB one role but the race is coming down to two specific guys in that quarterback room. Indiana announced earlier this year the commitment of quarterback Connor Bazelak from the University of Missouri. The former four-star recruit saw three games of action back in 2019 but in his two full seasons at Missouri, Bazelak threw for 5,058 yards and 25 total touchdowns during his time at Missouri. Bazelak also received SEC freshman of the year back in his first season with the Tigers in 2020. Bazelak’s highlight of his collegiate career so far came back on Oct. 10, 2020, when the Missouri Tigers faced off against LSU. Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers while also finishing the game with an 85.3 completion percentage making it the second highest completion percentage in Missouri history. A 94.2 quarterback rating is the highest rating Bazelak has received in any game of his career after he pulled off the 45-41 win. All of this came in only his second career start. Bazelak has seen some time under pocket during spring practices and head coach Tom Allen has liked what he's seen from the Missouri transfer. “He brings a ton of experience, threw for a whole bunch of yards and touchdowns in the SEC, and had a lot of success at Missouri. That experience is invaluable just the poise he brings you can see it in the scrimmage situations during practice. He just brings in a kinda real calm confidence to the huddle.” Allen said.

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports) (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)