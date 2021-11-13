Turnovers plague Indiana’s offense in 38-3 loss to Rutgers
Getting knocked out of a bowl opportunity was a disappointment for Indiana, but it still had a chance to change its downward trend with three games left. The Hoosiers were favored by nearly seven points against Rutgers, the first time it's been predicted to win a conference matchup.
However, Saturday's 38-3 loss featured six turnovers that froze IU's offense while allowing Rutgers to add to its lead.
Donaven McCulley's fumble on the first play of the game showed a glimpse into what was to come, with the offense frequently turning the ball over.
"It was a bad exchange," McCulley said after the game. "Fumbled the ball and they recovered it. [You] can't start the game like that, it just set the tone for the rest of the game and it was just hard to come back from that."
McCulley's start was his fifth appearance this season, making him ineligible to redshirt. Yet after two drives, he was replaced by Jack Tuttle. The backup quarterback found little success through the air, completing half of his passes for 26 yards and throwing two interceptions.
When Tuttle exited the game with an injury following his second interception, McCulley entered back onto the field. However, he didn't have much success either, only completing 7 of 20 passes for 98 yards with an added fumble.
"I just need to complete more balls and throw better passes to put my receivers in a position to make plays," McCulley said. "I felt like I ain't do that."
The two quarterbacks combined for four turnovers; Tuttle's two interceptions and two fumbles by McCulley, recovered by Rutgers' defense.
Even when either of the two wasn't under center, IU continued to have trouble hanging on to the ball.
Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle muffed a punt near his 10-yard line at the start of the third quarter. Rutgers jumped on the ball and, with excellent field position, later scored a touchdown to increase its lead to 24-3.
Wide receiver Miles Marshall also fumbled with two under two minutes left in the game, allowing Rutgers to prevent another score and kneel out the clock.
Rutgers scored 10 points from turnovers, which isn't big considering IU handed the ball over six times.
However, it prevented IU from being able to muster a drive that found the end zone continuously. The Hoosiers landed in the red zone twice, compared to Rutgers six and failed to convert on both trips. IU's five fewer minutes of possession weren't because they were frequently scoring; it was the opposite.
Micah McFadden talked after the game about how a lack of team preparation in fall camp potentially played a role in leading to this point.
"There could have been a little bit more effort throughout our fall camp preparation to really get everybody's minds ready for this season and this schedule and the opponents that we played," McFadden said.
The loss drops the Hoosiers to 2-8 overall and winless in seven conference games. Still, the season isn't over and head coach Tom Allen wants to focus on the two upcoming games left.
"We gotta find a way to be able to finish out these last two games and play with toughness, grit and fight," Allen said.
