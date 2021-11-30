Turnovers hinder Indiana from staging comeback in double overtime loss

Indiana fought valiantly to the last minute in its close 112-110 loss at Syracuse in double overtime. The Hoosiers displayed a great fight in rallying from an 18-point deficit at the start of the second half. However, the team continuously dug themselves into a hole with 26 turnovers.

"We had 20-some turnovers," head coach Mike Woodson said in a postgame press conference. "I told these guys you can't turn the ball over."

Syracuse capitalized on IU's mistakes and scored 33 points off turnovers, roughly 30% of its total points. Turnovers repeatedly haunted the Hoosiers, who turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and 10 in the second.

If IU didn’t lose the ball as much, the outcome of the game might have changed.

"I thought we played so out of character in the first half," Woodson said. "We looked scared... unforced turnovers and were just giving them the ball in the first half."