Trio of Hoosiers receive All-Big Ten honors

The Big Ten season awards were announced on Tuesday and three Indiana players received honors.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Big Ten Second-Team while forward Race Thompson and guard Xavier Johnson were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. Jackson-Davis was also named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season. He is shooting a career-best 57.8 percent from the field while also posting a career-high in blocks (72). Jackson-Davis' block percentage (8.9%) led the Big Ten while his 2.4 blocks per game were second in the conference.

Jackson-Davis was a Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big player last season.

Thompson's honor comes after a career year for the senior. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 62.7 percent on 2s. All are career highs for Thompson.

Johnson has averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hoosiers in his first year with the program. The Pitt transfer is averaging a career-high in three-point percentage (37%) and a career-best 2.6 turnovers per game -- down by nearly one per game from his previous low.