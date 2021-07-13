Trio of Hoosier pitchers selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Indiana continued to hear its name called on Monday during rounds 2-10 of the 2021 MLB Draft as three pitchers were selected. Sophomore's McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman were selected in the third round and seventh round respectively, while redshirt sophomore Matt Litwicki was selected in the 10th round. Below are notes from Indiana Athletics.

McCade Brown became the 18th Hoosier to be taken in the top-5 rounds of the MLB Draft. (IU Athletics)

McCade Brown was selected 79th overall by the Colorado Rockies and is the 18th player to be picked in the top five rounds in school history. Brown is an All-Big Ten second team honoree this season as he held a 3.39 ERA while leading the Big Ten and sixth in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.31). The 6-foot-6 RHP was also the Big Ten's leader and 12th overall in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (12). The Normal, Ill. native finished the season as he led the league in opposing batting average (.164) and fifth in the conference in strikeouts (97). Brown matched a new school record with 16 strikeouts in a victory over Penn State as he was named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf Player of the Week, the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. In addition, he combined with Braydon Tucker to throw the program's first no-hitter since 1984 in a win over Illinois.

Gabe Bierman was selected 209th overall by the Miami Marlins. An All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2021, Bierman held a 2.68 ERA, which ranked second in the Big Ten, with a 5-4 overall record. He recorded 74.0 total innings and held opponents to a .179 batting average. He ranked 24th in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (5.72) and recorded 80 strikeouts. In a shortened 2020 season, Bierman went 2-1 with a team-best 2.45 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts. As a rookie in 2019, he went 4-0 with two saves while appearing in 20 games and making five starts. He posted a 3.56 ERA, allowed 37 hits over 48 innings and struck out 46.