Trey Galloway wants to lead Indiana basketball like the ones before him
Trey Galloway hasn't always been the most vocal leader in a room. He'll tell you that.
But Galloway enters a senior campaign that looks much different than his three previous. There is no Trayce Jackson-Davis or Race Thompson – two players whose combined 10 years in Bloomington have made them synonymous with the late 2010s teams, enduring the end of the Archie Miller era and becoming the hallmark players of Mike Woodson's first two Hoosier squads.
Their departure toward professional basketball not only ushers in a new identity for the program, but also leaves vacant leadership roles on and off the floor. That role is one Galloway knows he must fill, and while the challenge issued to him this summer was to step up in every aspect, Galloway says the volume of his voice has been his greatest change.
From his freshman year until now, the weight it carries has only increased. Heading into year four, he's ready as he'll ever be.
"I think just kind of learning from the older guys as time goes on and getting more comfortable with speaking up because I have to now," Galloway said Thursday, reflecting on his four-year growth. "I'm a senior and I've been here and I've been with this coaching staff for a while now."
Galloway says he knows what it takes to compete at this level, and the on-court production does too – seeing vast improvements across the board in a largely elevated role a season ago. With so many new faces around him on the floor, Indiana will need to trust Galloway's voice the same way he's learned to. He needed to do so when he was younger, now the reverse is true.
"They need it as well, we're a young team this year," Galloway continued. "We got a lot of guys that are willing to listen and they want to win, so I'm really excited about that."
For many leaders, the best way to set an example is to be the example. He saw Jackson-Davis and Thompson as two of Indiana's best, especially in recent memory, but they weren't the sole source of his insight into how to be the one to look toward. Their time allotted to the program and it's growth was crucial, but Galloway says it's Miller Kopp – the two-year Hoosier by way of transfer from Northwestern – that he wants to emulate the most.
"The way he led by example was special because he was a guy that never missed a practice, was always in the gym working on his game," Galloway said. "I think he was a really good example that I want to follow. The way he worked on the court and the example he led with off the court as well."
The Houston, Tx. product made all 70 of his starts in two seasons with Indiana, finding comfort in his second season and becoming one of the offensive catalysts for Hoosier teams. He led with a purpose, used his voice and always stayed the course through the ups and downs his playing career endured at IU – sometimes becoming the target for criticism, regardless of its warrant.
That type of impact has a butterfly effect that expands far beyond when Kopp took off an Indiana jersey for the final time. Galloway looks to be the next torch carrier in that aspect.
"(Kopp) wasn't our captain, but he was for sure a leader and definitely showed ways to help win and definitely helped us win a lot last year," Galloway said. "So I think he was the main guy that I really looked up to."
As for how Galloway expects to help Indiana win games this year, the loss of scoring from last year's team to this year's iteration becomes immediately apparent. Across the Big Ten, the Hoosiers return the second-lowest percentage of production heading into this season. That calls for guys like Galloway to help shoulder the load and recoup the difference, let alone becoming more effective this season.
Making winning plays, including the smaller ones that accumulate over time, as opposed to flashy, highlight reel moments has become his calling card over three seasons. He's always brought a defensive tenacity to the floor too, and he wants to continue that by guarding the opponent's best player at every opportunity.
"I want that assignment every night," Galloway said. "I take pride in that."
Above all, Galloway just wants to win basketball games. So too have the leaders he's had a chance to blossom under, waiting in the wings for this moment to come and this role to be his. He's earned his chops and is one of Indiana's most valuable players in the upcoming season.
He's one of the veterans. It's his responsibility know every spot, understand the offense and defense and put his team in position to succeed.
That's what leaders do.
