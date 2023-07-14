Trey Galloway hasn't always been the most vocal leader in a room. He'll tell you that.

But Galloway enters a senior campaign that looks much different than his three previous. There is no Trayce Jackson-Davis or Race Thompson – two players whose combined 10 years in Bloomington have made them synonymous with the late 2010s teams, enduring the end of the Archie Miller era and becoming the hallmark players of Mike Woodson's first two Hoosier squads.

Their departure toward professional basketball not only ushers in a new identity for the program, but also leaves vacant leadership roles on and off the floor. That role is one Galloway knows he must fill, and while the challenge issued to him this summer was to step up in every aspect, Galloway says the volume of his voice has been his greatest change.

From his freshman year until now, the weight it carries has only increased. Heading into year four, he's ready as he'll ever be.

"I think just kind of learning from the older guys as time goes on and getting more comfortable with speaking up because I have to now," Galloway said Thursday, reflecting on his four-year growth. "I'm a senior and I've been here and I've been with this coaching staff for a while now."

Galloway says he knows what it takes to compete at this level, and the on-court production does too – seeing vast improvements across the board in a largely elevated role a season ago. With so many new faces around him on the floor, Indiana will need to trust Galloway's voice the same way he's learned to. He needed to do so when he was younger, now the reverse is true.

"They need it as well, we're a young team this year," Galloway continued. "We got a lot of guys that are willing to listen and they want to win, so I'm really excited about that."