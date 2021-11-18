Trey Galloway suffers broken wrist, to have surgery

“Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes! Trey will have surgery tomorrow at 10:00 am. Broken left wrist. 6 weeks (sooner the better)! Go Hoosiers,” his mom said on Facebook.

Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway has suffered a broken left wrist and is set to have surgery on Friday, per his mom.

Galloway suffered the injury midway through the first half in Indiana’s 76-74 win over St. John’s on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard stole a pass around mid court and took a hard hit at the basket as he went in for the layup. St. John’s guard Montez Mathis was given a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

As a freshman he played in 25 games with seven starts, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

He was averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game this year.