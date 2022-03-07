Trey Galloway's status for Big Ten Tournament remains unclear

Indiana second-year guard Trey Galloway has missed the last 13 games due to injury (groin) and there is still no clear timeline for a return.

Indiana plays Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that he is unsure if Galloway will be available for that game, or this week.

""I don't know. I really don't," Woodson said on his weekly radio show appearance. "He's doing little things on the floor, but at the end of the day, the injury he's got, you have to be able to move and do things of that nature. So we have to play it by ear and see what happens.

"You come into a season with the expectation that you'll have certain pieces on your ball club and the fact we haven't had Galloway, that's a tremendous loss."