Trey Galloway's status for Big Ten Tournament remains unclear
Indiana second-year guard Trey Galloway has missed the last 13 games due to injury (groin) and there is still no clear timeline for a return.
Indiana plays Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that he is unsure if Galloway will be available for that game, or this week.
""I don't know. I really don't," Woodson said on his weekly radio show appearance. "He's doing little things on the floor, but at the end of the day, the injury he's got, you have to be able to move and do things of that nature. So we have to play it by ear and see what happens.
"You come into a season with the expectation that you'll have certain pieces on your ball club and the fact we haven't had Galloway, that's a tremendous loss."
The second-year guard is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin on February 15. He played 25 minutes and had seven points and two rebounds.
Galloway is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season in 15 games. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three. Before his groin injury, Galloway had made three straight starts -- his only three of the season.
The 6-foot-4 wing also missed 10 games earlier this season after suffering a broken wrist against St. Johns.
Galloway has scored seven or more points in seven games since returning from his wrist injury, twice in double-figures.
"He's a great player and he adds that much-needed spark coming off the bench, and he just gives us so much lift when he comes in," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previously said of Galloway.
Indiana has lost two games in a row and is just 2-7 in its last nine games in February and March. The Hoosiers are among the bubble teams that potentially need two wins to be on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.
If Indiana defeats Michigan on Thursday, it will play the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament Illinois.
