Third-year guard Trey Galloway continues to be a critical part to the success of Indiana and while it has been because of his energy and defensive ability, his offensive production has started to be a new dimension to the Indiana offense.

In Sunday's win over Michigan State, Galloway had 17 points on 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from three. He also had three assists and zero turnovers in 35 minutes. His 17 points were second-highest this season -- and career.

That performance was another example of his recent surge as a scorer for Indiana. He has scored 10+ points in three of the last four games.

In total, he has six games in double figures this season. He had just five in 45 career games in his first two seasons.

After his 3-of-3 performance on Sunday, Galloway is now 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) from three this season. He has five games with at least two made 3s in a game. He had just two games in his first two seasons.

"There were a lot of guys in the gym with me and helping me out,'' Galloway said earlier this season about his summer work. "Coach Walsh was with me this spring for most of that time, focusing on my mechanics and doing all the little things on my shot to keep grooving it. Jordy (Jordan Hulls) as well, those two guys were in there with me, trying to help.

"Those guys really helped me out just by making me stay disciplined in my shot and keep it the same way every time. I feel more confident, and that's just all with the process. I'm really just focusing on my mechanics, and getting under it and shooting it higher when I'm fatigued."