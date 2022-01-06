Trey Galloway provides palpable energy in win over Ohio State

It had been two months' worth of games since Assembly Hall had seen the spark from Trey Galloway. The all-out effort, the hustle, the simple sense of just wanting it more.

That spark had been few and far between without him. But, it couldn't have been more palpable against Ohio State.

Galloway checked in for the first time at the 12:06 mark in the first half. After two months of endurance exercises with strength & conditioning coach Clif Marshall, he was ready to impact a game again, and it didn't look like he had lost a step.

"It was the preparation, that time off, just trying to stay ready. I knew I wanted to keep supporting my teammates because they were going to pick me up when I got back," Galloway said.