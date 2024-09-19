Trey Galloway, Jakai Newton provide updates on roads back from injury

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana men's basketball appears almost fully healthy as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The two exceptions at this point for the Hoosiers, are fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway and redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton. Both Galloway and Newton are working their way back from knee injuries that either occurred last season, or held them out last year altogether in the case of Newton.

During Indiana Basketball Media Day on Wednesday, both shared positive updates on where they're each at within their respective rehab processes, although Newton's prognosis may still be slightly cloudy.

Feb 24, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard/forward Puff Johnson (4) and forward Qudus Wahab (22) defend during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Indiana 83-74. (Photo by © Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images)

Galloway had surgery this offseason on his left knee to repair a meniscus injury he sustained and played through down the home stretch of last season. According to the fifth-year senior, he's healthy and ready to go for one last ride with the Hoosiers. "It's been a long process, but it's been a good one," Galloway said. "You don't want to rush anything and come back too soon and have that impact anything. I'm just taking my time with it to make sure I'm strong and 100% back to where I was." "It's just basically how my body feels and reacts," Galloway continued. "They said to listen to my body and listen to the trainers and doctors on what I need to do. I need to trust in them and trust my body." Indiana head coach Mike Woodson shared that sentiment. On Wednesday, Woodson noted the importance of allowing Galloway to ease back into the fold of things. "He's been doing a lot of our conditioning work," Woodson said. "He's not on the floor doing five-on-five physical contact, but he's done drills and things of that nautre. We've kind of brought him along slowly based on how he's feeling." Set to enter his fifth season sporting the cream and crimson, Galloway has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his career. While he's remained healthy for each of the past two seasons, his first couple years in college were marred by small, yet consistent bumps and bruiss. Galloway's past experiences dealing with those injuries has helped the Culver product to better understand the injury rehab process this time around. "With knees, it's never smooth," Galloway admitted. "There's always going to be some times where obviously you want to speed up the process, but it's a long process. I've gotten better and improved at a good rate, but there's been times it's been challenging." Galloway averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 assists per game last season, both of which were career-highs. With the absence of Xavier Johnson for a chunk of the season a year ago, Galloway was thrust into more of a playmaking role than he'd seen in years past. Playing once again alongside a handful of younger, less experience guards, Galloway will once again be a leader on and off the floor for this year's Indiana squad. His role may be different this season with the offseason additions of guards Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle, but the Hoosiers know they need their veteran leader back and healthy for when the season begins. "We open up [practice] next week," Woodson said, 'we're hoping that he's able to bang a little bit and play at a level where he played last season."

Feb 6, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Jakai Newton (12) spins a ball on his finger as teammates warm up prior to the men s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. (Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)