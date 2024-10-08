Trey Galloway closer to being 'full go' after offseason knee surgery

in other news
How it Happened: No. 23 Indiana offense surges to beat Northwestern 41-24
The Hoosiers took down the Wildcats in Northwestern, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Live Game Thread: Indiana at Northwestern
Join the discussion as Indiana takes on Northwestern.
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Northwestern
Everything you need to get ready for Indiana to take on Northwestern in Evanston.
Game Preview: Indiana vs Northwestern - storylines, how to watch
Indiana (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) looks to become the first Big Ten program to achieve bowl eligibility in 2024.
Staff Picks: Indiana at Northwestern
TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions ahead of Indiana's week six matchup with Northwestern.
in other news
How it Happened: No. 23 Indiana offense surges to beat Northwestern 41-24
The Hoosiers took down the Wildcats in Northwestern, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Live Game Thread: Indiana at Northwestern
Join the discussion as Indiana takes on Northwestern.
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Northwestern
Everything you need to get ready for Indiana to take on Northwestern in Evanston.
With the basketball season right around the corner, one of Indiana's fifth-year guards is hoping to be back at full strength in the coming days.
Trey Galloway has spent much of the offseason recovering from summer knee surgery resulting from an injury he sustained late in the season against Michigan State that held the Hoosier guard out of the Big Ten Tournament.
Last month, Galloway revealed that he was yet to participate in full-contact drills, citing the idea that he and the Hoosiers have taken his rehab slow and cautious.
"It's been good, it's been great to be back out there with the guys," Galloway said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. "It's been a long process with the knee and everything, it takes a lot of time to really recover and stuff."
"I think we've done a good job with taking my time with everything," Galloway said, "there's no need to rush. I've been here for awhile, I know what I need to do to get ready."
Now, after Indiana began practice on Sep. 25, Galloway is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things as he ramps up his participation in practice.
"This upcoming week is definitely the time where I'm starting to do most things," Galloway said last week. "It's kind of [been] like half court stuff, and next week will be pretty much full go."
Galloway's head coach, Mike Woodson, knows how much work the longest tenured Hoosier has put in this offseason to get back to full strength.
"He's been a leader since I've had him," Woodson commented. "Unfortunately, he had the knee surgery this past season, and he's worked his butt off this summer to get back. He's not fully recovered, but he is getting there."
Entering the upcoming season, Galloway ins't expected to have as much on his plate as he did a year ago. With Xavier Johnson's ups-and-downs last season, Galloway was thrust into a primary ball handling role for the Hoosiers.
With the offseason additions of Washington State transfer Myles Rice, Stanford transfer Kanaan Carylyle and the growth of sophomore Gabe Cupps, Galloway should be back in more of an off-ball role this year.
No matter what he's asked to do on the court, Galloway is ready to fill any role necessary for his team to succeed.
"My role has changed every year, it's going to change this year as well," Galloway said. "Being able to sacrifice that, and being able to move in different positions is great. Being able to have guys like Myles [Rice] and new guys come in, those guys are going to help my game as well. Just being able to space the floor and make plays off the dribble and stuff. It's going to be great."
Galloway's role within the offense isn't the only new thing in Bloomington this season. The offense itself is expected to be much different with more of a modern flair to it.
"We are going to play very fast," Galloway said. "That's one thing we are going to change a lot. Obviously last year, there were times we could play fast a little bit, this year the speed we got and the guys can all handle the ball. It's not just one guy that can bring up the ball, we got multiple guys."
Last season, Galloway averaged a career-best 10.6 points per game. He added 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals a contest in his 30 starts a year ago as well. As the Culver, Indiana native enters his final season of eligibility, Galloway figures to be a key piece to the Hoosiers' success, both on and off the court.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE