Trey Galloway closer to being 'full go' after offseason knee surgery

With the basketball season right around the corner, one of Indiana's fifth-year guards is hoping to be back at full strength in the coming days.

Trey Galloway has spent much of the offseason recovering from summer knee surgery resulting from an injury he sustained late in the season against Michigan State that held the Hoosier guard out of the Big Ten Tournament.

Last month, Galloway revealed that he was yet to participate in full-contact drills, citing the idea that he and the Hoosiers have taken his rehab slow and cautious.

"It's been good, it's been great to be back out there with the guys," Galloway said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. "It's been a long process with the knee and everything, it takes a lot of time to really recover and stuff."

"I think we've done a good job with taking my time with everything," Galloway said, "there's no need to rush. I've been here for awhile, I know what I need to do to get ready."

Now, after Indiana began practice on Sep. 25, Galloway is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things as he ramps up his participation in practice.

"This upcoming week is definitely the time where I'm starting to do most things," Galloway said last week. "It's kind of [been] like half court stuff, and next week will be pretty much full go."

Galloway's head coach, Mike Woodson, knows how much work the longest tenured Hoosier has put in this offseason to get back to full strength.

"He's been a leader since I've had him," Woodson commented. "Unfortunately, he had the knee surgery this past season, and he's worked his butt off this summer to get back. He's not fully recovered, but he is getting there."