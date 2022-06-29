Trayce Jackson-Davis sits down with Andy Katz about return to Indiana
Trayce Jackson-Davis took some time with Big Ten Networks Andy Katz to talk about his return and Indiana’s upcoming season. Jackson-Davis announced his return to Indiana back on May 20 after testing the NBA waters. As the summer workouts are beginning to take place, Katz and Jackson-Davis also talked about the upcoming season for the Hoosiers.
Katz opened up the Interview by asking Jackson-Davis about his main reason for his return and Jackson-Davis explained that the COVID-19 complications he endured during the NBA combine was a “sign” for his return.
“I got COVID during my draft workouts and I couldn't attend the NBA combine I thought with that being said it was almost a sign to go back to school so that's why I decided to do that” Jackson-Davis said.
Jackson-Davis also touched on the subject of how he wants to get better for the upcoming season. Jackson-Davis is returning for his fourth season with the Hoosiers and with all the new changes during the offseason the expectations are high for him and the 2022-2023 season.
"I think the biggest thing for me is keep rounding my game out. I obviously didn't take a lot of shots last year but thats going to change a lot this year, try and be an all around player...As long as I keep performing at my level I think our team will have a lot of success."
Throughout parts of the interview, Katz and Jackson-Davis talked about the high expectations for the team considering the returning players and the strong incoming freshman class. Jackson-Davis even mentioned that he expects sophomore Tamar Bates to have a breakout season.
You can watch the full interview between Katz and Jackson-Davis below..
