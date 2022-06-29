Trayce Jackson-Davis sits down with Andy Katz about return to Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis took some time with Big Ten Networks Andy Katz to talk about his return and Indiana’s upcoming season. Jackson-Davis announced his return to Indiana back on May 20 after testing the NBA waters. As the summer workouts are beginning to take place, Katz and Jackson-Davis also talked about the upcoming season for the Hoosiers.

Katz opened up the Interview by asking Jackson-Davis about his main reason for his return and Jackson-Davis explained that the COVID-19 complications he endured during the NBA combine was a “sign” for his return.

“I got COVID during my draft workouts and I couldn't attend the NBA combine I thought with that being said it was almost a sign to go back to school so that's why I decided to do that” Jackson-Davis said.



