Trayce Jackson-Davis selected to John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has once again been named to a preseason award watch-list, this time being one of the 50 student-athletes named to the John R. Wooden Award Watch-List.
The senior forward is currently averaging 18.0 points (71.4% shooting) and 6.5 rebounds in two games so far this season. Indiana is 2-0 on the year.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Preseason Top 50 Watch List today on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com.
Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic, the Associated Press, and Sporting News. Jackson-Davis was also named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List, Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and selected to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.
Jackson-Davis ranks 13th all-time at IU in scoring (1,624), 19th in scoring average (16.1), ninth in rebounds (810), seventh in blocked shots (179), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).
He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.
The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.
Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.
JOHN R. WOODEN AWARD PRESEASON TOP 50
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Posh Alexander, St. John’s
Timmy Allen, Texas
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Matt Bradley, San Diego State
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Colin Castleton, Florida
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Kendric Davis, Memphis
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Keyonte George, Baylor
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Tyrese Hunter, Texas
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Darius McGhee, Liberty
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Kris Murray, Iowa
Nijel Pack, Miami (Fla.)
Will Richardson, Oregon
Jeremy Roach, Duke
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Jordan Walker, UAB
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)
----
