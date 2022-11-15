The senior forward is currently averaging 18.0 points (71.4% shooting) and 6.5 rebounds in two games so far this season. Indiana is 2-0 on the year.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has once again been named to a preseason award watch-list, this time being one of the 50 student-athletes named to the John R. Wooden Award Watch-List.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Preseason Top 50 Watch List today on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic, the Associated Press, and Sporting News. Jackson-Davis was also named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List, Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and selected to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.

Jackson-Davis ranks 13th all-time at IU in scoring (1,624), 19th in scoring average (16.1), ninth in rebounds (810), seventh in blocked shots (179), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.

