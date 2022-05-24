Trayce Jackson-Davis returns to Indiana due to numerous reasons

With the recent announcement of senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to Indiana, the Indiana star has given himself another year in college basketball to compete for a national title and increase his stock for a possible future in the NBA. Jackson-Davis tested out the NBA waters after participating in the NBA draft combine just a few days before being shut down due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackson-Daivs announced his return on May 20 and pulled out of the NBA draft due to COVID-19. “After not being able to attend the NBA Combine, coming down with COVID, it puts a damper on things that I've been working on throughout the NBA process,” Jackson-Davis said. “Not being able to attend the combine, I probably could have still done draft workouts and try to raise my stock, but I felt like this decision coming back was the right one and an easy choice.”

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) gets instructed by head coach Mike Woodson during the second half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jackson-Davis only was able to showcase at the combine for two days before being shut down back on Wednesday, May 18. Jackson-Davis saw very limited involvement and was not allowed to participate in the scrimmages that took place during the combine. Even with only seeing a few days of the NBA draft combine, Jackson-Davis was still able to earn feedback on his potential and how to improve his overall game. One of the big areas that NBA general managers and scouts told Jackson-Davis to improve on was his ability to shoot from range. Jackson-Davis only attempted three total shots from behind the three-point line this past year and knows that his perimeter shooting has to improve. “The feedback from the GMs, they said I was going to get drafted. They said anywhere between the beginning to late second round. Then the way that I boost my stock is to show up at the combine, show them I can shoot the ball, things of that nature. Playing on big guys and then switching out and guarding the perimeter.” Jackson-Davis said. Jackson-Davis has already had conversations with head coach Mike Woodson about adding more shooting to his game. “The biggest thing for me is adding just a few jump shots here and there to my game. [Woodson] He said I have to shoot four or five jump shots a game, and I'm still going to get 10 to 12 shots under the rim. Just adding and incorporating to it, especially in practice to start.” Jackson-Davis said.