Indiana sophomore forward and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Friday that he will be returning to Bloomington for his junior season. "Indiana basketball is something that I have been blessed to be apart of. After talking with coach Woodson and family, I believe it is in my best interest to come back for my junior year," Jackson-Davis said in his post. "Hoosier Nation has been down for awhile now and I want to be apart of the change that makes it great again "One last go around with the candy stripes. Let's get to work." Jackson-Davis averaged 19.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season for the Hoosiers.

The Greenwood, Indiana native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), third in rebounding (9.0) and fourth blocked shots (1.4). Jackson-Davis averaged 18.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in Big Ten play. He also finished with 10 double-doubles this season and has 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State). Jackson-Davis was also a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward and the Wooden Award. With Jackson-Davis back in the fold, IU now has a lot more clarity for its frontcourt next season. The Hoosiers have four-star forward Logan Duncomb in the 2021 class as well. Joey Brunk, who missed all of last season with a back injury, has stated he wants to return to IU for another season if his back allows. IU head coach Mike Woodson touched on the importance of Trayce Jackson-Davis returning during his interview with Don Fischer earlier this week. "He's had a tremendous Big Ten career," Woodson said. "He has to be able to use his other hand. I'm going to beg for him to stay with me because I think I help him develop and get to the next level." Jackson-Davis was named First Team All-Big Ten and made several All-American lists, including Third Team All-American by The Sporting News.