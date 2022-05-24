Trayce Jackson-Davis returning as a leader both on and off the floor
There are a host of reasons why Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to come back to IU.
Sure, there's opportunities to improve his jump shot, bolster his draft stock, break Indiana records and utilize NIL deals as a star player at such a basketball-centric campus would. But for Jackson-Davis, that's not where his focus lies.
Instead, he's more interested in results and the aspirations that his squad has, winning titles and having fun along the way.
"I think this is the best team that I've been on since I've been here," Jackson-Davis said during a press conference Monday. "We have talent all across the board, from the guards all the way down to the centers. We have dudes who care about the program and are here for the right things."
Above it all, however, Trayce sees the opportunity to be the leader Indiana basketball has been needing both on and off the court. In fact, it's what he wants his legacy to be at IU.
"[I want to be] a player that works super hard on and off the court, sets the examples, sets standards high -- It's been hard for us because we haven't had success in the winning column, but now, with this team, it's gonna be huge for us."
As far as being a leader, Jackson-Davis relishes in fulfilling that role both on and off the court. He wants to ensure that for his senior year, the aforementioned focus on winning at all costs is roster-wide.
Over the last month or so of the previous season, the relationship between Trayce and starting point guard Xavier Johnson blossomed into a threatening dynamic duo on the court. So, it should come as no surprise when Jackson-Davis was the first to have his teammate's back following Johnson's off court issues earlier this spring.
"I think X is gonna have his head straight, he's gonna be with me most of the time, me and Race," Trayce said. "We're gonna make the right decisions, he's gonna make the right decisions for us. There's not gonna be any funny business going on.
"Coach Woodson and him have already had those discussions, so he's ready to go, he's ready to get started and work for next year."
Jackson-Davis is so committed to eliminating off court distractions that he's been vocal about his desire to strengthen the team's drug punishment policy, opting for a one-and-done approach instead of a three strike system.
"It's my last time being at IU, and I don't want anything of that nature ruining our season," Trayce said. "If you're that selfish to do that during the season, then you don't need to play for this university. I think it's plain and simple.
"They've kinda been sticklers about it, but it's always giving chances and chances and chances. Being the team captain, I feel like we've had enough chances. We're mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong."
Jackson-Davis made mention that issues of some sort, whether they were related to drugs or just trouble in general, have plagued previous teams he's been on, alluding to issues with last year's squad as well.
Last season, Indiana traveled to Northwestern looking to secure a bounce back win following one of their worst losses of the year, a 17-point drubbing on their home floor at the hands of Illinois.
Instead, IU would only find more trouble, as five players were suspended just hours before the contest, including two starters in Johnson and guard Parker Stewart, as well as bench contributors Tamar Bates, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr. Playing without backup guard Rob Phinisee, the shorthanded Hoosiers ultimately dropped the contest. The result was the second of a season-worst 5-game losing streak.
"Obviously there's things that happen behind the scenes, but I'm not really gonna go into that," Jackson-Davis said. "But it definitely has had effects in the past."
For Indiana to accomplish the goals they've set for themselves in 2022, it will require the entire team to buy in and anchor their focus on their performance. No one knows that more than Trayce.
But make no mistake, as the captain of the team and the leading voice on and off the floor, this is his squad. And on his squad, there are no distractions.
"We're not having that this year."
