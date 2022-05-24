Trayce Jackson-Davis returning as a leader both on and off the floor

There are a host of reasons why Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to come back to IU.

Sure, there's opportunities to improve his jump shot, bolster his draft stock, break Indiana records and utilize NIL deals as a star player at such a basketball-centric campus would. But for Jackson-Davis, that's not where his focus lies.

Instead, he's more interested in results and the aspirations that his squad has, winning titles and having fun along the way.

"I think this is the best team that I've been on since I've been here," Jackson-Davis said during a press conference Monday. "We have talent all across the board, from the guards all the way down to the centers. We have dudes who care about the program and are here for the right things."

Above it all, however, Trayce sees the opportunity to be the leader Indiana basketball has been needing both on and off the court. In fact, it's what he wants his legacy to be at IU.

"[I want to be] a player that works super hard on and off the court, sets the examples, sets standards high -- It's been hard for us because we haven't had success in the winning column, but now, with this team, it's gonna be huge for us."

As far as being a leader, Jackson-Davis relishes in fulfilling that role both on and off the court. He wants to ensure that for his senior year, the aforementioned focus on winning at all costs is roster-wide.

Over the last month or so of the previous season, the relationship between Trayce and starting point guard Xavier Johnson blossomed into a threatening dynamic duo on the court. So, it should come as no surprise when Jackson-Davis was the first to have his teammate's back following Johnson's off court issues earlier this spring.

"I think X is gonna have his head straight, he's gonna be with me most of the time, me and Race," Trayce said. "We're gonna make the right decisions, he's gonna make the right decisions for us. There's not gonna be any funny business going on.

"Coach Woodson and him have already had those discussions, so he's ready to go, he's ready to get started and work for next year."