Trayce Jackson-Davis receives additional POY, All-Big Ten First Team honors

The return of Jackson-Davis easily makes him one of the best returning players in college basketball and puts him on pace to be in the early running to achieve multiple accolades.

While originally testing the NBA Draft waters after Indiana's run in the NCAA tournament came to an end, the star forward ultimately decided that it would be best for him to return for his fourth season while also being able to complete his degree.

Without question, the most impactful move that happened in the offseason for Indiana was the return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been their star player the last three years. With the move, it instantly put in Indiana in the conversation as one of the best teams in the nation as well as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

This past Monday, CBS Sports and College Basketball Today insider Jon Rothstein broke down the Big Ten Conference and named his All-Big Ten First Team, Player of the Year, incoming freshman, projected lineups, and much more.

In the result, Rothstein had named Jackson-Davis as a part of the All-Big Ten First Team as well as the Big Ten Co-Preseason Player of the Year.

Jackson-Davis will likely be the focal point on the offense this year once again. Last season he was the team's leading scorer and rebounder averaging 18.3 (58.9% on made field goals) points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Last season also saw him have a breakout year on the defensive end as well showing off his elite rim protecting skills with 2.3 blocks per game. This summer, he has continued to put in work and make improvements to his overall game.

"I think the biggest thing, when I was out in California, I was getting trained like a guard -- ball handling, shooting, just reading movements off the dribble, catch and shoot, and it was a lot of like two-on-two, three-on-three, stuff of that nature to really help work on your outside game," Jackson-Davis previously said. "So it was all of those components that are really going to help me in the future."

Jackson-Davis has a real chance cement his legacy with Indiana and with all the returns plus the additions that the Hoosiers made in the offseason, this year's team is being set up for major success.

"I think the biggest thing for me is just obviously a player that works super hard on and off the court, set the examples, set standards high," Jackson-Davis previously said.

"It's been hard for us because we haven't had a lot of success in the winning column, but I feel like now with this team it's going to be huge for us. We finally have talent, and there's actual expectations for what we can do. Just trying to get one championship under my belt, whether it be Big Ten or National. Obviously, I would want National more, but starting with the Big Ten.

"I think it would be huge because I feel like we're a top three team right now there. I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we've never had it in the past."