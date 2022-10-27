The 6-foot-9 forward returns to Indiana after averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists per game last season. Jackson-Davis was a huge factor in Indiana's late season run, eventually lifting the Hoosiers to a First Four win in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson-Davis enters the 2022-23 season as an AP All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year and has received numerous other All-American nods.

The award is given to the top power forward in the country at the end of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 20-member watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

"The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best power forwards in the collegiate game with the Karl Malone Award, which bears the name of one of the greatest players of all time," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "To be named to the watchlist of the Karl Malone Award is a great honor and I know he values the opportunity to watch these players compete throughout the season. We are honored to have his unique perspective in our evaluation each year."

Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.During the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest on 34-of-51 shooting (66.7%) from the floor. Jackson-Davis broke five program records during the tournament run, including single-game points (31), single-game made field goals (15), total points (76), total made shots (34), and total rebounds (25).

He was named all-tournament for his efforts.Indiana opens the season with an exhibition matchup against Marian at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates

Enrique Freeman – Akron

Ažuolas Tubelis – Arizona

Johni Broome – Auburn

Arthur Kaluma – Creighton

DaRon Holmes II – Dayton

Kyle Filipowski – Duke

Jalen Slawson – Furman

Drew Timmie – Gonzaga

Jarace Walker – Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

Kris Murray – Iowa

KJ Williams – LSU

Donta Scott – Maryland

DeAndre Williams – Memphis

Norchad Omier – Miami (Fl.)

Pete Nance – North Carolina

GG Jackson – South Carolina

Jayden Gardner – Virginia

Justyn Mutts – Virginia Tech

Graham Ike – Wyoming