Trayce Jackson-Davis named to another preseason All-American ballot
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
CBS Sports and College Hoops Today insider Jon Rothstein has named Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his First-Team Preseason All-American list. This comes off the heels when Rothstein broke down the Big Ten a few weeks ago and also named Jackson-Davis on his Preseason All-Big Ten First Team as well as Big Ten Co-Preseason Player of the Year as well along with Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.
After testing the NBA waters earlier this year, Jackson-Davis opted to return to Indiana for a fourth year which has put Indiana as one of the top teams heading into the 2022-23 season.
"The biggest thing is both obviously," Trayce Jackson-Davis said previously. "I want IU to be as good as possible. I think I elevate their team a lot. Just overall in the sense of me playing away from the basket more, I think pick-and-rolls more, kind of what we did at the end of the season is going to be big, pick-and-pops, stuff like that. Just using what I use from this NBA draft process going into next year, especially with the feedback that I got."
"I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten Championship to National Championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high," Jackson-Davis said previously.
Other members of Rothstein's First-Team Preseason All-American list include Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), and Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), as well.
You can check out Rothstein's Preseason All-American first, second, and third teams here.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.