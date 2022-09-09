CBS Sports and College Hoops Today insider Jon Rothstein has named Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his First-Team Preseason All-American list. This comes off the heels when Rothstein broke down the Big Ten a few weeks ago and also named Jackson-Davis on his Preseason All-Big Ten First Team as well as Big Ten Co-Preseason Player of the Year as well along with Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.

After testing the NBA waters earlier this year, Jackson-Davis opted to return to Indiana for a fourth year which has put Indiana as one of the top teams heading into the 2022-23 season.

"The biggest thing is both obviously," Trayce Jackson-Davis said previously. "I want IU to be as good as possible. I think I elevate their team a lot. Just overall in the sense of me playing away from the basket more, I think pick-and-rolls more, kind of what we did at the end of the season is going to be big, pick-and-pops, stuff like that. Just using what I use from this NBA draft process going into next year, especially with the feedback that I got."

"I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten Championship to National Championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high," Jackson-Davis said previously.

Other members of Rothstein's First-Team Preseason All-American list include Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), and Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), as well.

You can check out Rothstein's Preseason All-American first, second, and third teams here.